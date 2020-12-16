EG Prepares for Snowstorm Wednesday Into Thursday

by | Dec 15, 2020

On Tuesday, the Town of East Greenwich issued a parking ban from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, subject to change based on the arrival of the first winter storm of the season.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the National Weather Service predicted East Greenwich would see snow mainly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and blustery conditions. NWS is predicting 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday before noon. So, we could see 8 to 14 inches by that math.

EG public schools are on alert, with students being told to bring home school materials Wednesday in anticipation of distance learning Thursday (so long snow days!). The district is set to move to distance learning Dec. 21.

Town Manager Andy Nota said Tuesday they would reassess the forecast midday Wednesday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said because of the forecast, all test scheduling on portal.ri.gov has been paused for Thursday “to ensure the safety of Rhode Islanders.”

1 Comment

  1. Therese Vezeridis
    Therese Vezeridis on December 16, 2020 at 9:59 am

    I believe Trash pickup that is normally done on Thursday will be delayed to Friday

    

