EG Power Outage Affects 1,400 Customers

A large swath of the eastern part of East Greenwich and part of Warwick lost power Tuesday at 5:47 p.m., affecting 1,436 customers, according to National Grid. The power company estimates the power will be restored by 7:45 p.m.

The outage appears to have darkened much of town east of Route 4, into Cowesett. Strong winds have been blowing for several days, but no word yet on the reason for the outage.

Power is on at Cole Middle School (despite most of the surrounding area being out), so the School Committee’s special meeting on the fiscal year 2021 audit will be held at 7 p.m. at planned. Parts of Main Street are affected (the CVS plaza for instance) but other parts are not (EGFD Station 1).