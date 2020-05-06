EG Poetry! Walking Tour/Scavenger Hunt

Including a free raffle!

EG Poetry! Poets: Thank you for your wonderful original poems. We published a selection of them on the Friends East Greenwich Free Library Facebook Page and right HERE on EG News.

But wait, EG Poetry! isn’t over! Join the EG Poetry! Scavenger Hunt (self-led walking tour)*: poems will be posted May 5 to May 30 in the East Greenwich Hill and Harbor area.

Find the map here (right), but you can also find it here: EG Poetry! Map 2020. It’s also available on the Friends East Greenwich Free Library Facebook page HERE. Take a selfie with your favorite poem and send it to EG News to be posted (editor@eastgreenwichnews). As you walk and read, match the found poet’s name with the numbered spot on the map. Send your list of poet names, with the corresponding map posting numbers, to friendseglibrary@gmail.com. You will be entered for a chance to win EG Poetry! Scavenger Hunt Free Raffle for a $25 voucher which can be redeemed at the Library’s annual book sale.

Brought to you by The Friends of East Greenwich Free Library, in partnership with East Greenwich News. This event has been sanctioned by RIDOH and the Town of East Greenwich.

For more information about programs or volunteer opportunities, email friendseglibrary@gmail.com. The mission of the Friends is to enhance EG Free Library services and programs.The vision is to sustain the Library as a community learning and gathering place.

*Please adhere to the current RI Dept. of Health (ridoh.gov) recommendations for enjoying outdoor activities.

