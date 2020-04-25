EG Poetry! #6: ‘After the Pandemic’; ‘Abandoned,’ ‘Amethyst’ & ‘Incense’

EG News, in partnership with EG Friends of the Library in honor of National Poetry Month presents EG Poetry! We asked readers to submit original poems (10 lines or fewer) that we are sharing here, on the Friends of the Library Facebook page and, soon, around town. Find out more HERE. Here are poems from two writers, Nina Suellentrop and Mary Welch. Find more from this series HERE.

After the Pandemic

Oxygen for the flight?

Yes, please.

Bring me gentle breezes

To sway birch trees

And levitate clothesline angels

As I drift to a dream.

Inhale, exhale, smile:

We are all breathing together again.

– By John Walsh

Abandoned

Lone, abandoned in the mist of life

The crumbling structure stands.

Long years of love, work, tears, and strife

Have crossed the floors in thousands.

Day by day the cars pass by

Teeming with life and progress.

Not one has time to cast an eye

At this long forgotten address.

Amethyst

A tiny stone upon my finger sits,

And twinkles at me all the while,

Shone silently as a candle lit,

Its deep hypnotic smile.

Dark in the year came its season.

Now set in gold it sits.

Wine-purple is the reason,

For its name is amethyst.

Incense

Burn silently, burn slowly on

Sending your fragrance into the air

In smoky curls till you are done. – gone

Your time is short, you feel who cares?

Yet your influence overpowers,

Relaxes, inspires the soul,

Causing lovely thoughts to flower

In the mind, perhaps this is your goal.

– By Nancy Counts Ventura

