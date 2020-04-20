EG Poetry #4: a Poem, a Limerick & a Haiku

A Sonnet to Notre Dame Cathedral

Paris weeps for its beloved spire,

Ablaze in glory across the dark, night sky,

The cries of people watching this great fire,

Are heard all over with collective sighs.

While singing softly grateful hymns of praise,

Parisians gather to ease their sad soul,

Silently standing watching in a daze,

Burning brightly the fire took its toll.

Quietly praying to the God above,

Sobbing for the cathedral that they love.

– By Courtney Morgan Wight

Limerick

There once was an amazing store.

One day it was thrown to the floor.

It was wrecked to pieces,

To the size of Reese’s,

To this day, that store is no more.

Haiku

The wind blows across

the treetops in the forest

until dawn comes.

– By Caroline Maynard

Photo credit: The Independent UK