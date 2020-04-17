EG Poetry! #2 ‘Covid,’ ‘Ocean Storm,’ ‘Cosmic Blue’

Covid

What shall I do today?

Should I go and play,

On the beach, next to the bay,

What shall I do on this great day?

For I must not stray away,

From being active on these strange days,

It will, of course, end someday.

This is just a little way,

For families to come together,

Hooray!

By Gabriel Girard, age 10

Ocean Storm



As the sun fades and the clouds emerge

The tides rise and the wind howls

The ocean storm beings

Tristan Andrews, 11 years old, Eldredge Elementary School

Cosmic Blue

As I stare at the stars, I think that the world is

So small, that one little push will send us to the brink.

Then to finish us off, one more push will do.

As I stare at the stars, I can’t shake this feeling,

of Cosmic Blue.

By Cameron Gates, Grade 5

