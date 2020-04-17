EG Poetry! #2 ‘Covid,’ ‘Ocean Storm,’ ‘Cosmic Blue’

Covid
What shall I do today?
Should I go and play,
On the beach, next to the bay,
What shall I do on this great day?
For I must not stray away,
From being active on these strange days,
It will, of course, end someday.
This is just a little way,
For families to come together,
Hooray!
By Gabriel Girard, age 10
Ocean Storm
As the sun fades and the clouds emerge
The tides rise and the wind howls
The ocean storm beings
Tristan Andrews, 11 years old, Eldredge Elementary School
Cosmic Blue
As I stare at the stars, I think that the world is
So small, that one little push will send us to the brink.
Then to finish us off, one more push will do.
As I stare at the stars, I can’t shake this feeling,
of Cosmic Blue.
By Cameron Gates, Grade 5
