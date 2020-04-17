EG Poetry! #1 Poems for the Apocalypse

EG News is partnering with EG Friends of the Library in honor of National Poetry Month. We are asking readers to submit original poems (10 lines or fewer) that we will be sharing here, on the Friends of the Library Facebook page and, next week, around town. Find out more HERE.

Meanwhile, here’s the first submission we are showcasing, three short poems by Harold Ambler that speak very much to our present moment:

Poems for the Apocalypse

Just Making Conversation

other than that

how was the

spring?

For Some, It Is

the end of time

is seldom

the end

of time

though for some

it is

Most of Us

most of us could

really use

a few

good hugs

By Harold Ambler