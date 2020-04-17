EG Poetry! #1 Poems for the Apocalypse

EG News is partnering with EG Friends of the Library in honor of National Poetry Month. We are asking readers to submit original poems (10 lines or fewer) that we will be sharing here, on the Friends of the Library Facebook page and, next week, around town. Find out more HERE.
Meanwhile, here’s the first submission we are showcasing, three short poems by Harold Ambler that speak very much to our present moment:
Poems for the Apocalypse
Just Making Conversation
other than that
how was the
spring?
For Some, It Is
the end of time
is seldom
the end
of time
though for some
it is
Most of Us
most of us could
really use
a few
good hugs
By Harold Ambler