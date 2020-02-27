EG People in the News: Hub Brennan, Paul Oberg

Herbert J “Hub” Brennan, M.D., has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Motorcyclist Association. Brennan was named to the board during its Feb. 7 meeting in Pickerington Ohio.

An established physician in East Greenwich, Brennan is an avid motorcycling enthusiast and advocate. He has been riding and competing in local, national and international motorcycling events since his teens. Doctor Brennan is a member of the International Medical Commission of the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme based in Geneva, Switzerland. He is a director of the Arizona-based North American Trials Council, a member of the AMA Medical and Trials Commissions and the Rhode Island Trials Club. The doctor will represent the northeast region of the United States.

“This is such a high honor,” said Brennan. “Motorcycling has had such a positive presence in my life, it’s a privilege to be able to serve my fellow motorcyclists on a national level. Motorcycle riders really are terrific people.”

“Hub has always been there for motorcycling at every turn,” said Carl “Coach” Swanson of Coventry, President of the Rhode Island Trials Club. “The tide always rises when Dr. Brennan gets involved. We will be well represented with Hub at the AMA.”

The American Motorcyclist Association is an Ohio-based nonprofit organization providing advocacy relating to rider safety, rights and the motorcycle lifestyle for its 200,000 members and over 1,000 chartered clubs. The organization was founded in 1924.

Paul Oberg has been named president of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island board of directors. Oberg is co-founder of The Copley Consulting Group. He is a Certified Management Consultant, earned a BSIE from Northeastern University and an MBA from Providence College. Prior to co-founding The Copley Consulting Group, Paul held previous positions in industry as COO, Senior VP of Operations and Engineering Manager as well as Managing Director and Managing Principal for international consulting firms.

