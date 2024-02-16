EG News Updates Comments Policy

Photo by Thomas Lefebvre on Unsplash

We love civil discussion

East Greenwich News has updated its comments policy in an effort to improve the quality of discussion in our comments section both on our website and our social media channels and to remind our readers how best to contribute to a discussion in a constructive manner.

We are fortunate to have engaged readers and commenters. The truth is, the vast majority of commenters contribute to the story at hand. We learn things from our commenters and we gain perspective as well. We decided to create one policy for all platforms. Up to now, we had one – very scant – policy on Facebook and another – more comprehensive – policy on our website. You can find it below but it is also posted on our website under the ABOUT tab on the home page.

One aspect of the policy that applies only to the website remains unchanged but it is worth highlighting here:

Use a valid email address; only comments posted under a valid address will be approved.

We send an email to new commenters asking them to confirm their email address. If we don’t get a response (which can be as simple as “confirmed”), we don’t post the comment. So, if you post a comment on the website and don’t see it, that might be the reason. Also, because we are real people with real lives, sometimes there will be a delay between the time you post a comment and the comment being approved. If more than 24 hours have passed since you posted your comment and it’s still not posted, send us an email ([email protected]).

A final point: We reserve the right to hide or delete comments that violate our policy. Repeat violations may result in banning.

EG News Website Comments Policy

East Greenwich News values free speech and the protection of civil, productive, fact-driven dialogue.

This is a civilized place for public discussion

Please treat this discussion forum with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource – a place to share knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

Improve the discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the conversation in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds value, or think it might detract from the dialogue, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed on EG News matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Be agreeable, even when you disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid name-calling, ad hominem attacks, responding to a comment’s tone instead of its actual content, and knee-jerk contradiction. Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

When commenting, please respect and abide by these house rules:

Do not include product pitches, profanity, personal or ad hominem attacks.

Keep it clean – This is a public forum, open to people who do not appreciate obscene, vulgar or sexually-oriented language, no matter how creatively spelled.

Keep it civil – Do not defame, threaten, abuse or invade the privacy of other readers, the subjects of stories or the EG News staff. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person will be tolerated.

Keep it peaceful – Comments that include any threats, threats of violence, or incite violence in any form, will not be approved.

Keep it truthful and legal – Do not lie, impersonate another individual, share mis- or disinformation or post comments that advocate illegal activity.

Keep on topic – Stay focused on the subject at hand. Do not post advertisements or solicitations for funds, goods, or services.

Be responsible – Comments are the sole responsibility of those who post them.

Share your knowledge – Give us your eyewitness accounts, background and observations. If you see a factual error in a story or think there are issues we should follow up on, please let us know.

Keep it short – This is a public forum, but it’s not your soapbox.

No links – We will delete links from comments; we will not use staff time to vet links so we have made the decision to delete all links included in comments.

Comments that violate our policy will not be approved. Repeat rules violators may be permanently banned from commenting.

Please email us directly if you believe your comment has been disabled in error, if you edit it to conform to our guidelines after it’s been disabled, or if you believe a comment should be disabled. Questions about commenting may be sent to: [email protected].