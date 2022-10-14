EG News Podcast: Grade Alignments; Candidate Forums (Round 1); Fraud Alert!

by | Oct 13, 2022

Above: You may not have heard much from Greta, assistant to the editor, during the podcast but she was there!

The EG News October roundup podcast looks at the School Building Committee’s quasi-reset, the first candidate forums (School Committee and Town Council), more municipal staffing shifts, EG Historic Preservation Society signs for downtown, and another instance of fraud in the police log – be aware!

Give it a listen and let us know what you think. Suggestions welcome, including who we might interview in coming episodes.

Find the podcast on Spotify HERE or on Anchor HERE.

Produced by Jesse Tolppa at Nova Pro Media.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 