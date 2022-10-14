EG News Podcast: Grade Alignments; Candidate Forums (Round 1); Fraud Alert!

Above: You may not have heard much from Greta, assistant to the editor, during the podcast but she was there!

The EG News October roundup podcast looks at the School Building Committee’s quasi-reset, the first candidate forums (School Committee and Town Council), more municipal staffing shifts, EG Historic Preservation Society signs for downtown, and another instance of fraud in the police log – be aware!

Give it a listen and let us know what you think. Suggestions welcome, including who we might interview in coming episodes.

Find the podcast on Spotify HERE or on Anchor HERE.

Produced by Jesse Tolppa at Nova Pro Media.