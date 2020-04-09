EG News Wins $5,000 Grant to Aid COVID-19 Coverage

A bit of happy news during this pandemic came Tuesday when we learned East Greenwich News is among 400 local newsrooms in North America to receive a $5,000 Facebook Journalism Project grant to support COVID-19 coverage.

The program is run in partnership the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Local Media Association in the U.S. Grants were awarded to news organizations in 48 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and in Canada. In Rhode Island, in addition to EG News, EcoRI and WhatsUpNewp also received grants.

Organizations will receive a $5,000 grant to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the coronavirus pandemic in their communities. For us here at EG News, that means we can get some freelance help and devote some money to beefing up our membership.

EG News reorganized as a nonprofit in 2017 because we wanted to develop three revenue streams: donations, sponsor advertising and grants. Grant money will always be the smallest of the three streams, but this recognition from FJP is both extremely helpful and a welcome affirmation of the work we are doing. Thanks for being a part of it!

