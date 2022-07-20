EG News Director’s Cut Podcast, Episode 2

by | Jul 20, 2022

We are back with episode 2 of our new podcast. Joannie Hinman and Editor Elizabeth McNamara talk about local candidates who’ve signed up to run for office, the proposed 410-unit housing development planned for Division Road across from Westfield Drive and Moosehorn Road, indictments in the traffic death of Olivia Passaretti, and remembering former town and state elected official, Mark Gee. As always, we end with something quirky from the EG News police log in the past month.

We’d love for you to give it a listen and let us know what you think. Suggestions welcome, including who we might interview in coming episodes. We are hoping to have two episodes a month – one like this, a roundup of the month’s news – and the other, an interview with someone of local interest.

Find the podcast on Spotify HERE or on Anchor HERE.

Produced by Jesse Tolppa at Nova Pro Media.

 

