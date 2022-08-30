EG News Celebrates 5th Birthday With a Party!

Yes, you are all invited!

It’s kind of remarkable to think how far East Greenwich News has come in five years as a nonprofit news and community website. Initially, we were posting to Facebook as we figured out the website part. And we had to figure out how to make money at this thing – which meant a combination of asking readers to donate and asking local companies to sponsor us. All while covering the huge story that was East Greenwich in 2017-18 (if you weren’t here or don’t remember, find out more HERE). Small and scrappy doesn’t tell the half of it, but somehow things began to click.

Readers started finding us and supporting us (thank you!). Businesses jumped on board. And we found writers who wanted to help out and students who were interested in getting into journalism. Each year has gotten stronger and now, at the five-year point, we want to celebrate. On Thursday, Sept. 8, we will be holding a fundraising party at the Varnum Armory from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. More than two dozen restaurants and other businesses in EG have donated to make the night a success. With a $25 ticket, you will get food, beverages (beer, wine, the High 5 cocktail) and music. Pony up for some raffle tickets too and you will not be sorry – businesses have come through! Because of the generous support of local businesses, the money raised Sept. 8 will go directly to supporting EG News.

See all the participating businesses and restaurants and buy a ticket HERE. Or, if you prefer, drop off or mail your order to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Tickets will be on sale at the door as long as we haven’t reached capacity so best to buy now.