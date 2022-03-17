EG Live! Damn the Torpedoes, The Honk

by | Mar 17, 2022

Above: Damn the Torpedoes, A Tom Petty Tribute

Our guide to live performance in the 02818

At the Greenwich Odeum

Saturday, March 19: Damn the Torpedoes – A Tom Petty Tribute (buy tickets here)

Friday, March 25: Melissa Manchester (buy tickets here)

Saturday, March 26: Lyn Dillies, Master Illusionist (buy tickets here)

Thursday, March 31: George Winston (buy tickets here)

Friday, April 1: Billy Gilman, with special guest Elise Testone (buy tickets here)

At the Updike Room / Greenwich Hotel facebook

Friday, March 18: Nick Fede and the Social Assassins (9 p.m.)

Saturday, March 19: The Honk (9 p.m.)

Friday, March 25: The Free Radicals (9 p.m.)

Saturday, March 26: Jim Hitte’s Piano Bar

Tuesdays: Open Mic w/Mark Markrush (7:30 – 11:30 p.m.)

At Finn’s Harborside website

Friday, March 18: Rumliners (7 – 10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 19: Lies & Lullabies (7 – 10 p.m.)

Sunday, March 20: Lauren King (2 – 5 p.m.)

Friday, March 25: Timeless (7 – 10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 26: Kenny Hopkins (7 – 10 p.m.)

Sunday, March 27: Aging Disgracefully, Comical Musical (12:30 -3 p.m.), upper room; Spring Lake Boys (2 – 5 p.m.)

If you have something to add, contact [email protected]

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 