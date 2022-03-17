EG Live! Damn the Torpedoes, The Honk

Above: Damn the Torpedoes, A Tom Petty Tribute
Our guide to live performance in the 02818
At the Greenwich Odeum
Saturday, March 19: Damn the Torpedoes – A Tom Petty Tribute (buy tickets here)
Friday, March 25: Melissa Manchester (buy tickets here)
Saturday, March 26: Lyn Dillies, Master Illusionist (buy tickets here)
Thursday, March 31: George Winston (buy tickets here)
Friday, April 1: Billy Gilman, with special guest Elise Testone (buy tickets here)
At the Updike Room / Greenwich Hotel facebook
Friday, March 18: Nick Fede and the Social Assassins (9 p.m.)
Saturday, March 19: The Honk (9 p.m.)
Friday, March 25: The Free Radicals (9 p.m.)
Saturday, March 26: Jim Hitte’s Piano Bar
Tuesdays: Open Mic w/Mark Markrush (7:30 – 11:30 p.m.)
At Finn’s Harborside website
Friday, March 18: Rumliners (7 – 10 p.m.)
Saturday, March 19: Lies & Lullabies (7 – 10 p.m.)
Sunday, March 20: Lauren King (2 – 5 p.m.)
Friday, March 25: Timeless (7 – 10 p.m.)
Saturday, March 26: Kenny Hopkins (7 – 10 p.m.)
Sunday, March 27: Aging Disgracefully, Comical Musical (12:30 -3 p.m.), upper room; Spring Lake Boys (2 – 5 p.m.)
If you have something to add, contact [email protected]
0 Comments