EG Live! Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Manatees

Our guide to live performance in the 02818

At the Greenwich Odeum

Saturday, Feb. 26: Comedian Bobby Collins has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations as well as serving up resplendent rants on world events. Tickets here.

Thursday, March 3: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the band made famous by Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn’s ‘90s movie “Swingers,” will be performing at the Greenwich Odeum on Thursday, March 3rd. Trumpets, trombones and saxophones will belt out Big Bad Voodoo Daddy originals along with standards of the Swing era (i.e. Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway). Relive the “good old days” of a mid-century Swing club at the Odeum on March 3rd. Tickets here.

At the Updike Room / Greenwich Hotel facebook

Friday, Feb. 25: Jen Minuto & The Better Angels (9 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 26: Kenny Hopkins (9 p.m.)

Friday, March 4: Dan Lilley & the Keepers (9 p.m.)

Tuesdays: Open Mic w/Mark Markrush (7:30 – 11:30 p.m.)

At Finn’s Harborside website

Friday, Feb. 25: Billy Shears Band (7 – 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 26: The Manatees (7 – 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 27: Matt Kearns (2 – 5 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 28: Kevin Herchen (6 – 8 p.m.)

Friday, March 11: Finn’s St. Patrick’s Day Party (5 – 11 p.m.)

If you have something to add, contact [email protected]