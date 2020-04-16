EG Library Is Open … Virtually

The East Greenwich Free Library closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but work has not stopped. It’s been a good time for updating computers, for instance. And of course, it’s a great time to learn more about how technology can enhance our access to books! It’s not the same, of course, but says research librarian Diane Hogan, “We’re doing what we can do!”
If you have a library card, here’s what’s available:
- Free access to Ancestry.com using the library’s online subscription. Find it HERE.
- Phone support for those new to eZone, Freading and Hoopla, all eBook services offered by the library. If you’re like many patrons, used to picking out books at the library, you may have never downloaded an ebook before. If you run into problems, Joy Starnino is available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take your call. Please only call during those hours – (401) 231-2182.
- Hoopla is offering “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on both ebook and audiobook formats until April 30 as part of its “bonus borrows” collection. Perfect timing for those students needing to read it (and the rest of us who’d like to reread it or listen!)
- Children’s librarian Melissa Tetreault is conducting virtual storytimes on the library’s Facebook page HERE and showcasing videos from various authors.
- IMPORTANT: The book return is closed during this crisis. Hold on to any library items until the library reopens.
- Book due dates have been automatically extended to at least May 8, and no fines will be imposed. So, take that off your worry list!
- If you want to know more about what’s happening with libraries around the state during this time, check out the Ocean State Library website HERE.