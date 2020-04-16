EG Library Is Open … Virtually

The East Greenwich Free Library closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but work has not stopped. It’s been a good time for updating computers, for instance. And of course, it’s a great time to learn more about how technology can enhance our access to books! It’s not the same, of course, but says research librarian Diane Hogan, “We’re doing what we can do!”

If you have a library card, here’s what’s available: