EG Invited to Tell Our Stories 

East Greenwich is the next subject for the RI PBS ‘Our Town’ documentary series

As the editor of East Greenwich News, I can attest that this town has lots of stories to tell! Many of them can be found on this website, either as news stories or as historical accounts. But RI PBS is taking another tack: the station is inviting residents to submit EG stories in video form. From there, the project coordinators will weave submissions together into an hour-long documentary.

East Greenwich is the 13th town RI PBS has taken on in their “Our Town” series, an effort that began a decade ago.

“Our Town gives the community a platform to share stories and insights about their town in their own voices,” said David Piccerelli, WSBE Rhode Island PBS president. “It’s also a meaningful way for the station to connect with our communities.”

Part community-builder, part culture catalog, part fundraiser, and part “day-in the-life” video scrapbook, each edition of Our Town shares the local legends, historical events, and neighborly anecdotes of a Rhode Island town and its villages. The finished product will be a showcase of the unique experiences, untold stories, and hidden gems of the East Greenwich community.

Imagine telling the story of EG’s amazing Tercentenary celebration of 1977, the East Greenwich Academy, the Kentish Guard and Varnum Continentals, the hurricanes, the scallops, the settlers of Frenchtown and Swede Hill, skating and swimming in Bleachery Pond, East Greenwich as a mill town, the rough-and-tumble waterfront of yore, volunteer fireman musters … to name only a few of the many stories to be told.

“We offer guidance, technical advice, and support to our volunteer filmmakers throughout the project, but this is definitely their stories, told by them, about their community,” said project producer Abbey Oldham.

At the virtual town meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25, participants will learn more about the production before discussing their own topics and ideas. Rhode Island PBS staff will outline the timetable and submission deadlines. Local business owners are also invited to attend for more information about promotion and sponsorship opportunities. Throughout the presentation, participants can interact and ask questions in real-time chat with Rhode Island PBS staff.

East Greenwich residents are especially urged to participate, but town residency is not a requirement – one must only have a great town story to tell. Rhode Island PBS welcomes the entire community to come and learn how easily their story can be captured and shared.

There are no restrictions on age or experience, and there is no cost or compensation to participate. For those with a story in mind but no camera to capture it, Rhode Island PBS has equipment to lend by appointment. You can learn more Wednesday, Aug. 25, at a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Register HERE, and tell your friends!