EG Houses of Worship Respond to COVID-19 

Many churches have cancelled services this weekend and/or through March in an effort to keep parishioners safe and slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Here’s a roundup:

Christ Church Evangelical Covenant will hold regular services this Sunday but ask parishioners to limit physical interaction to “elbow bumps,” if at all. They will not offer communion and there will be no food or beverages served afterwards.

First Baptist Church of East Greenwich will not have a formal worship service on Sunday, but Pastor Malone will be there to lead a Bible Study and time of prayer and reflection. Parishioners are invited to pray at home if they are at all at-risk or uncomfortable with attending. “It will be ok, God will be with you, and we will be together in prayer and in spirit,” read a post on Facebook.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will have Masses but the diocesan bishop “hereby dispenses Catholice … from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass … through Sunday, March 29.” The diocese is particularly encouraging those 60 and older as well as those with underlying health conditions, to take advantage of this dispensation.

In addition, all religious education classes and confessions are cancancelled for the rest of the month. Stations of the Cross is cancelled; all choirs are cancelled; special holiday receptions for St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day are cancelled, and basketball games are cancelled.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold services this Sunday but all small groups are cancelled. Attendees are encouraged to space out in the church and only the bread not the cup will be offered. The passing of the peace will be limited to bows and there will be no coffee hour. In addition, all small group gatherings have been cancelled.

Temple Torat Yisrael has cancelled it’s Friday night “TGIF” Shabbat meal tonight (3/13/20) but Shabbat services will continue. Sunday School classes are cancelled this week. “Our highest value as a Jewish community is “Pikuach Nefesh,” the protection of human life,” read the email to members.

United Methodist Church has cancelled worship services March 15 and 22. “I hate cancelling church,” wrote Rev. Trench.

Westminster Unitarian Church has cancelled its March 15 worship service but they will be streaming a brief service of meditation and music on their website Sunday.