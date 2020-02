Photos and video by Chuck Nadeau. Find Chuck’s photos HERE.

The EG Boys Basketball team beat Prout, 66-49, Monday, Feb. 10, at home, with Jack McMullen delivering big for the Avengers with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. EG was up the entire game. Other top scorers were Dan Prior with 9 points and Grant Driscoll with 8. EG improves to 10-5 in league play.