EG Holiday Kick-Off Includes Parade, Santa & Lasers

Above: The always festive Extraordinary Rendition Band, seen here in front of Town Hall in 2018, will be back this year.

As well as a trolley and Extraordinary Rendition Band

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce announced significant enhancements to the Annual Town of East Greenwich Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. Thanks to a grant from R.I. Commerce, the EG Chamber will be working closely with Town of East Greenwich officials to build upon what has becine a wonderful holiday tradition.

This year, the Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will start at the Swift Community Center parking lot, proceed down Dedford Street and take a left on Main Street to Town Hall. Parade participants will gather at 4:45 p.m. and the parade will start at 5:10. The holiday parade will be led by the Extraordinary Rendition Band. The parade is expected to end by 5:30 at East Greenwich Town Hall.

There will be three performances in front of Town Hall right after the end of the parade. Performing will be The Providence Ballet Company, Konnect Dance Studio and St. Luke’s Children’s Choir.

Following the performances, the East Greenwich Chamber is excited to present a 20-minute Laser Light Show which will be beamed in-sync with holiday music onto the Town Hall and into the sky! All of this leads up to the arrival of Santa Claus in his red fire engine as he joins town officials and children of all ages to light the Holiday Tree and Menorah.

The EG Chamber also announced that for the first time, there will be pre- and post-parade holiday shopping and activities at the Varnum Armory. There will also be a trolley available from 12 noon to 5 pm to help transport holiday shoppers with stops at EG Town Hall and the CVS parking lot.

“We are looking forward to the enhanced celebration of the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting this year,” said EG Chamber’s Steve Lombardi. “We appreciate the support of the Town of East Greenwich and R.I. Commerce in helping to make this annual event extra special.”

For more information on all the activities including how to participate in the parade, contact Amy Moore, [email protected].