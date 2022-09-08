EG Historic Preservation Society Meets Tuesday at Library 

East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society returns to in-person meetings for the first time in two years on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a program about their new downtown interpretive signs project.

There’s lots of hidden history in East Greenwich and the Historic Preservation Society is going to reveal most of it with 12 interpretive signs in the Hill and Harbor district. At the meeting Tuesday, you can get an early look at the 24″ x 36″ easy-to-read, illustrated signs that will be placed in appropriate “history happened here” locations. The Old Port and Scalloptown are just two of the sites featured on signs that will be on display in this big reveal.

Matt Carcieri, Rachel Peirce and Jen Suellentrop will lead a panel discussion. The meeting is open to all and light refreshments will be served. At the East Greenwich Free Library, 82 Peirce St., at 6:30 p.m.