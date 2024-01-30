EG Gymnastics: 3 Students Compete

Above: The EG gymnasts, in marroon, are competing as individuals because the high school doesn’t have a team. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

East Greenwich High School offers a number of sports teams but, at least currently, gymnastics is not among them. Thanks to some flexibility on the state and local level and a coach from South Kingstown, EG’s three gymnasts are able to compete this year as individuals, together with three gymnasts from North Kingstown and one from Burrillville.

They are coached by Sue Paul, who runs a gymnastics gym in South Kingstown and is coaching the SK team as well. Paul was planning to help out the EG girls then learned that the NK coach had left and had not been replaced. Only three students can compete as individuals per school. They don’t practice together – these gymnasts each have their own private gyms where they compete year round – but Paul has helped them adapt to the school competition, where rules are a little different.

“I didn’t want to see these athletes shut out,” said Paul. “When you’re a gymnast and you compete for a private club, you don’t get wide recognition. I think it’s great to be a part of your school.”

EG athletes are Charleigh Barone and Olivia Ruth, both freshmen, and Leah Walker, a sophomore.

“They are a really cute group of kids,” said Paul. “They are hard working and fun.”