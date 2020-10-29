EG Gathering Celebrates 100 Years of Women Voting

And urges everyone – women and men – to mark the anniversary by voting.

The U.S. marked the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote this year (the 19th Amendment was ratified – after decades of effort – in August 1920). There have been some public events to mark the anniversary but not as many because of COVID-19. One EG resident decided to seize the moment earlier this month and she organized her own anniversary celebration right here in town.

“I started thinking about having an event with the passing of [Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsberg,” said Suzanne Wind. “I was hearing more about her accomplishments and what she had done for equal rights and then began thinking about the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote.”

Wind thought about all the women who had fought for the right to vote over the 72 years it took to become law. A lot of those women never got to see their work come to fruition.

“The tenacity and effort of so many women made me feel that I should do something to bring people together to honor them and show our appreciation. I, for one, cannot imagine not being able to vote and voice my opinion.”

Wind invited people to join her on the corner of First Avenue and Cliff Street at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, with posters and a spirit of celebration.

Her idea was to mobilize people to vote this year. But the event was purposefully nonpartisan. The only posters were to encourage voting or celebrate the 19th Amendment.

“I was talking to my granddaughters about the event and they were very enthusiastic about it, which motivated me even more. We all need to stop and celebrate the people who worked so hard for us to be able to make our opinions heard,” said Wind. “The best way we can do that is to vote!”

If you are registered to vote but haven’t voted yet, you can find out when and where HERE.