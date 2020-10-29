EG Gathering Celebrates 100 Years of Women Voting

by | Oct 29, 2020

And urges everyone – women and men – to mark the anniversary by voting.

Leo Wind, grandson of rally organizer Suzanne Wind.

The U.S. marked the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote this year (the 19th Amendment was ratified – after decades of effort – in August 1920). There have been some public events to mark the anniversary but not as many because of COVID-19. One EG resident decided to seize the moment earlier this month and she organized her own anniversary celebration right here in town. 

“I started thinking about having an event with the passing of [Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsberg,” said Suzanne Wind. “I was hearing more about her accomplishments and what she had done for equal rights and then began thinking about the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote.”

Wind thought about all the women who had fought for the right to vote over the 72 years it took to become law. A lot of those women never got to see their work come to fruition. 

“The tenacity and effort of so many women made me feel that I should do something to bring people together to honor them and show our appreciation. I, for one, cannot imagine not being able to vote and voice my opinion.” 

Wind invited people to join her on the corner of First Avenue and Cliff Street at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, with posters and a spirit of celebration. 

Johann Patlak and his daughters, Leila (left), and Josephine (right).

Her idea was to mobilize people to vote this year. But the event was purposefully nonpartisan. The only posters were to encourage voting or celebrate the 19th Amendment.

“I was talking to my granddaughters about the event and they were very enthusiastic about it, which motivated me even more. We all need to stop and celebrate the people who worked so hard for us to be able to make our opinions heard,” said Wind. “The best way we can do that is to vote!”

If you are registered to vote but haven’t voted yet, you can find out when and where HERE.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote on First Avenue Oct. 17.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS