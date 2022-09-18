EG Football: Cumberland Clips Avenger Wings in 2nd Season Game

Above: Successful Avenger PAT from Tyler Asay. Photos by Mary MacIntosh

Coming off last week’s big loss to Central, EG’s varsity football team was hoping for better results in Friday night’s home game against the Cumberland Clippers. Big crowds came out in support of both teams, with EGHS students suiting up in western wear to show their school spirit. EG’s defense was able to hold the Clippers to 7 points in the first quarter, but Cumberland’s offense came back strong in the second quarter with two additional touchdowns. The Avengers were able to get points on the board halfway through the second quarter with a touchdown by Thomas Cade (#7) followed by a successful PAT by Tyler Asay (#6) leaving the score 7 to 20 at the half.

Cumberland came back with a safety and another touchdown in the third quarter driving their score up to 28. The fourth quarter saw another touchdown by both teams, with Patrick Kiernan (#15) scoring for EG and another PAT from Asay. The Clippers walked away with a 35-14 win, leaving the Avengers with an 0-2 record for the season so far.

Coach John George discussed EG’s performance post-game, noting that the team is challenged by a lack of consistency and not making plays on both sides of the field. Despite matchups against some of the top teams in the division for its first three games, he feels the team is moving in the right direction with some big plays that show potential.

Fans are encouraged to come out in support of the Avengers when they host rival North Kingstown in a non-league game Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. on Carcieri Field.