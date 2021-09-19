EG Football: Bested by Cumberland, 12-7

Above: EG’s Jonah Hill scores in the first quarter.

The EGHS Varsity Football team traveled to Tucker Field in Cumberland Friday night for its first official game of the fall Division I season. The team held their own against the Clippers until the fourth quarter despite misty conditions and a myriad of injury time outs. A last push by Cumberland resulted in the Avengers falling to the Clippers, 7 to 12.

Clippers Cam Pedro scored on a 24 yard run and Jonah Hill scored for the Avengers on a 10 yard pass from QB Parke Hardesky in the first quarter. EG Kicker Joe Ruff scored the extra point. Joel Bell scored after a 9 yard run for Cumberland in the fourth quarter.

Next Friday, the Avengers are anticipated to face a significant challenge when they go up against top-ranking Bishop Hendricken on Carcieri Field in a 7 p.m. kickoff. Fans are encouraged to come out in support of the home team!