EG Football: Bested by Cumberland, 12-7

by | Sep 18, 2021

Above: EG’s Jonah Hill scores in the first quarter.

The EGHS Varsity Football team traveled to Tucker Field in Cumberland Friday night for its first official game of the fall Division I season. The team held their own against the Clippers until the fourth quarter despite misty conditions and a myriad of injury time outs. A last push by Cumberland resulted in the Avengers falling to the Clippers, 7 to 12.

Clippers Cam Pedro scored on a 24 yard run and Jonah Hill scored for the Avengers on a 10 yard pass from QB Parke Hardesky in the first quarter. EG Kicker Joe Ruff scored the extra point. Joel Bell scored after a 9 yard run for Cumberland in the fourth quarter.

Next Friday, the Avengers are anticipated to face a significant challenge when they go up against top-ranking Bishop Hendricken on Carcieri Field in a 7 p.m. kickoff. Fans are encouraged to come out in support of the home team!

Timmy Votta (11) sacks Cumberland’s Brady Ray (12).

Led by Bryan Nerney (70), EG defenders sack Clipper QB Brady Ray (12)

EG defense piles it on Clipper Joel Baker (3).

Chad Coppola (5) breaks up Cumberland’s throw to Logan Fay (20).

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 