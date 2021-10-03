EG Football: Avengers Fall to Novans, 7-12

The Avenger Football Team hosted the Villa Novans Friday night at Carcieri Field, holding Woonsocket to a 6 point lead at the half. Woonsocket put another 6 points on the board in the second half, but EG was only able to respond with 7 points, ultimately falling to Woonsocket 12 to 7.

“We gave them a good battle, especially defensively our kids played well,” said EG Coach John George. “On offense we were able to move the ball but we could not score when we got inside the red zone. We have some injuries that we are working through and the young guys are doing there best and getting some good experience. I am please with the effort and the attitude.”

EG travels to Portsmouth next Saturday for a 1:30 pm kickoff.