EG Football: Avengers Fall to Novans, 7-12

Above: Successful interception by Jack Farrelly (7). Photos by Mary MacIntosh
The Avenger Football Team hosted the Villa Novans Friday night at Carcieri Field, holding Woonsocket to a 6 point lead at the half. Woonsocket put another 6 points on the board in the second half, but EG was only able to respond with 7 points, ultimately falling to Woonsocket 12 to 7.
“We gave them a good battle, especially defensively our kids played well,” said EG Coach John George. “On offense we were able to move the ball but we could not score when we got inside the red zone. We have some injuries that we are working through and the young guys are doing there best and getting some good experience. I am please with the effort and the attitude.”
EG travels to Portsmouth next Saturday for a 1:30 pm kickoff.
Tim Pavilonis (12) looks to avoid Woonsocket defense. Photo by Mary MacIntosh
Avenger Captains Parke Hardesky (10), Michael Balsamo (22), Jack Farrelly (7), TIm Votta (11), and Chad Coppola (5). Photo by Mary MacIntosh
EG’s Cody Coppola (77) just misses tackle of Novan Davonte Wilkerson (3). Photo by Mary MacIntosh
EG blocks Woonsocket PAT attempt. Photo by Mary MacIntosh
EG fans on their feet. Photo by Mary MacIntosh
