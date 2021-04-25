EG Football: Avengers Beat SK, 35-21; Playoffs Bound

Above: Andrew Plympton (41) avoids Rebel defense. Photo by Mary MacIntosh,

Photos by Chuck Nadeau and Mary MacIntosh

Only one team was going to make the playoffs at the finish of Friday’s East Greenwich versus South Kingstown football game – the winner. The Avengers earned that spot with a strong 35-21 win over the Rebels.

“The boys played really well last night in a tough game,” said Coach John George Saturday. “Offensively Parke Hardesky threw for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns, Andrew Plympton had 115 yards receiving and Jack McMullen had 110 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns. The defense played exceptionally well once again, led by CJ Coppola, Keegan Leary, Mike Balsalmo, Curtis Browne, and Chad Coppola.”

Find all the stats here: EG vs South Kingstown 4/23/21.