EG Football: 37-0 Rout Against Cranston West

by | Mar 28, 2021

Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The Avengers had no problem finding their footing for a spring season, if their first outing is any indication – they rolled past the Cranston West Thunderbolts 37-0 in the season-opener at Carcieri Field Friday as well as their debut in Division I.

New starting quarterback Parke Hardesky, a junior, took to the role easily, throwing four touchdown passes; he threw a total of 167 yards. Among his targets were Jack Mullen and Andrew Plympton in the first half and Chad Coppola and Tim Votta in the second. Jonah Hill also scored for EG, with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

“Parke played very well in his first and the protection he got from the offensive line was excellent,” said Coach John George. “We played really well on both sides of the ball. I was very pleased with our effort and our execution.”

McMullen also scored a field goal for the Avengers, as well as extra points for four out of the five touchdowns. 

EG’s next game is Friday, a repeat against Cranston West, away. Full stats here: EG vs. Cranston East 3/26/21.

Running for a touchdown.

QB Hardesky passes the ball.

EG’s Jonah Hill. Photo by Tracy Coppola

Jack McMullen. Photo by Tracy Coppola

Cameron Cole snaps the ball.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS