EG Field Hockey: Pink Out Win Against Cumberland, 8-1

Above: Alex Mega powers through two defenders. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

What’s that saying? It was déjà vu all over again (Yogi Berra, 1961). That’s what last Tuesday night’s game was. The first time these two teams met, the Avengers beat the Clippers 8-1. Tuesday’s final was 8 to 1 for EG.

Not much to say about this one. With a record including this game of 12-1-0 they are well on their way to the playoffs. The team gave Head Coach Deb McMullen the best gift they could on her birthday. This photog/reporter wishes Deb all the best, and thanks for putting up with me on the sideline.

Alex Mega scored 3 goals and assisted in 3 others; Margaret Neville scored 2 goals; Grace Casey, Alana Modi, Ellie Pacard, and Layla Cameron scored 1 apiece in the Avengers. Layla Cameron played in goal. Katie Galgay had the lone goal for the Clippers.

Their next game will be away against La Salle Oct. 17. If history repeats, this will be a good one.