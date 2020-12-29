EG Eats: Winter Spritz Cocktail

Happy New Year! After a month of celebrating, we’re in need of some rest and relaxation. What better way to kick back than with a cocktail?! Samantha’s Winter Spritz is full of flavor and takes less than three minutes to make – trust us, we timed it! We love this cocktail because it’s light, refreshing, and most importantly, delicious. It’s also a great way to get rid of some of the extra candy canes you might have around the house. Cheers!

Courtesy of Samantha Barberet of The Savory Grape

Ingredients:

Chilled sparkling wine (we used Grandial)
1 oz vodka (we used Hanson’s Organic Vodka)
2 oz chilled cranberry juice

Crushed candy canes or rock candy (optional for rim)
Simple sugar (optional for rim)

2 or 3 cranberries, for garnish
1 rosemary sprig, for garnish

Instructions:

For the rim: In a small bowl, dip the rim of the champagne glass into simple syrup, then dip the rim into the crushed candy cane or rock candy bowl. Feel free to skip this step if you’re looking to cut out some sugar!

For the cocktail: In a champagne glass, add in the vodka and cranberry juice. Top off the cocktail with the prosecco and garnish with the rosemary sprig and cranberries. Enjoy!

