EG Eats: Vegetarian Pesto from KNEAD

Photo and Recipe by Cassandra Rehm, Production Manager at KNEAD Doughnuts

Growing up, I loved running out to my mom’s garden to pick some basil for a quick caprese salad, Or in most cases, I’d pick all the basil we grew to make pesto for my sisters and myself. We’d put it on sandwiches, salad, pasta – you name it!

One of the great things about living in New England is how our agriculture comes alive in the late spring/summer which means you can get your hands on the freshest produce & herbs.

Here at KNEAD, we are adding a Pesto Bomb to our line up by late July. It’s our house croissant dough enveloping a giant scoop of pesto. You won’t want to miss it. We encourage you to hit a local market and grab a heaping amount of basil and recreate this recipe at home.

Recipe: Vegetarian Pesto

8 ounces of fresh basil, ends trimmed

5-6 ea of peeled, whole garlic cloves

¼ C lemon juice

¾ C of pecan pieces, toasted

1/4 C extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt (plus more to taste)

Method of Prep: