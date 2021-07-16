EG Eats: Vegetarian Pesto from KNEAD

Photo and Recipe by Cassandra Rehm, Production Manager at KNEAD Doughnuts
Growing up, I loved running out to my mom’s garden to pick some basil for a quick caprese salad, Or in most cases, I’d pick all the basil we grew to make pesto for my sisters and myself. We’d put it on sandwiches, salad, pasta – you name it!
One of the great things about living in New England is how our agriculture comes alive in the late spring/summer which means you can get your hands on the freshest produce & herbs.
Here at KNEAD, we are adding a Pesto Bomb to our line up by late July. It’s our house croissant dough enveloping a giant scoop of pesto. You won’t want to miss it. We encourage you to hit a local market and grab a heaping amount of basil and recreate this recipe at home.
Recipe: Vegetarian Pesto
- 8 ounces of fresh basil, ends trimmed
- 5-6 ea of peeled, whole garlic cloves
- ¼ C lemon juice
- ¾ C of pecan pieces, toasted
- 1/4 C extra virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt (plus more to taste)
Method of Prep:
- Using a food processor or blender, add half of the amount of basil and process until it breaks down into small pieces. This will help make room to ensure everything fits in your food processor.
- Following, add the remainder of the basil, the garlic cloves, lemon juice, toasted pecans, salt and pepper to the food processor and process until the pecans are about half the size and you can see the basil breaking down to create a paste.
- While the processor is running, stream the olive oil in at a steady pace. This should take about 10 seconds to do.
- Let the food processor run until you achieve your desired consistency.
- Store in an airtight container and keep in the fridge. It’ll hold for about 10 days.
