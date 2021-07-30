EG Eats: T’s Summer Classic, Crab Cakes

Shared with EG News readers by Jewel Healy, we have a recipe by Walter Zuromski, Culinary Director, both from T’s Restaurant Group.

Maryland Lump Crab Cake Club Sandwich

Serves 4

This crab cake is the real deal—no fussy stuff, no flavor disguises. Just pure, Sweet Lump Crab Meat… and lots of it! You add in just enough egg and fresh breadcrumbs to bind the crabmeat together, then use just enough Old Bay seasoning, careful not to overpower the crab.

Ingredients

1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, fresh or pasteurized

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1-1/2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. Kosher salt to taste

3/4 cups breadcrumbs, plain

1 Tbs. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

1 Tbs. olive oil

Lemon wedges for serving

Preparations & Assembly –

Drain the crabmeat, if necessary, and pick through it for shells (jumbo lump will not have shells). Put the crab in a medium mixing bowl and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk the egg, mayonnaise, mustard, Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Scrape the mixture over the crab and mix gently until well combined. Gently break up the lumps with your fingers but do not overmix. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs and the parsley over the mixture and mix them in thoroughly but gently; try not to turn the mixture into a mash—it should still be somewhat loose. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours. Shape the crab mixture into 4 cakes about 1/2 inch thick. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat the butter with the olive oil over medium heat. When the butter is frothy, add the cakes to the pan (4 will fit comfortably). Cook until dark golden brown on the underside, about 4 minutes. Flip the cakes, reduce the heat to medium low, and continue cooking until the other side is well browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the cakes.

For the Sandwich Assembly:

4 Brioche Buns, butter toasted

8 Slices of Hickory Smoked Bacon cooked crisp

4 Lettuce Leaves

4 medium thick slice of beef steak tomatoes

1 Teaspoon of Tartar Sauce for each sandwich

Steps of Assembly: