EG Eats: T’s Summer Classic, Crab Cakes

by | Jul 29, 2021

Shared with EG News readers by Jewel Healy, we have a recipe by Walter Zuromski, Culinary Director, both from T’s Restaurant Group.

Maryland Lump Crab Cake Club Sandwich 

Serves 4

This crab cake is the real deal—no fussy stuff, no flavor disguises. Just pure, Sweet Lump Crab Meat… and lots of it! You add in just enough egg and fresh breadcrumbs to bind the crabmeat together, then use just enough Old Bay seasoning, careful not to  overpower the crab.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, fresh or pasteurized
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1-1/2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce 
  • ¼ tsp. Kosher salt  to taste
  • 3/4 cups breadcrumbs, plain 
  • 1 Tbs. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 Tbs. unsalted butter
  • 1 Tbs. olive oil
  • Lemon wedges for serving

Preparations & Assembly – 

  1. Drain the crabmeat, if necessary, and pick through it for shells (jumbo lump will not have shells). Put the crab in a medium mixing bowl and set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk the egg, mayonnaise, mustard, Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Scrape the mixture over the crab and mix gently until well combined. Gently break up the lumps with your fingers but do not overmix.
  3. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs and the parsley over the mixture and mix them in thoroughly but gently; try not to turn the mixture into a mash—it should still be somewhat loose. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.
  4. Shape the crab mixture into 4 cakes about 1/2 inch thick. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat the butter with the olive oil over medium heat. When the butter is frothy, add the cakes to the pan (4 will fit comfortably). Cook until dark golden brown on the underside, about 4 minutes. Flip the cakes, reduce the heat to medium low, and continue cooking until the other side is well browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the cakes.

For the Sandwich Assembly:

  • 4 Brioche Buns, butter toasted 
  • 8 Slices of Hickory Smoked Bacon cooked crisp
  • 4 Lettuce Leaves 
  • 4 medium thick slice of beef steak tomatoes 
  • 1 Teaspoon of Tartar Sauce for each sandwich 

Steps of Assembly:

  1. Once your crab cakes are cooked, assemble the above ingredients onto the butter-toasted Brioche Buns with tartar sauce spread evenly on both the top and bottom of the buns. 
  2. Serve with Cole Slaw and French Fries, or Potato Chips. 
  3. We also like to recommend pairing your T’s Crab Cake Sandwich with a T’s Lavender Lemonade — a thirst-quenching summer favorite for many! Try it today, as it’s the featured craft cocktail on their Seasonal Specialties Menu.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS