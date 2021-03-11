EG Eats: T’s Corned Beef and Hash

Not too many places offer a from scratch-made hash. You can find it all year long but especially now, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, at T’s Restaurants in East Greenwich (and Cranston and Narragansett). Chef Walter of T’s shares one of his favorite hash recipes below. If you’re not up for cooking, T’s offers in-house dining, curbside pick up and delivery. Tsrestaurantri.com
Ingredients
2 to 3 T. unsalted butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
3 cups cooked corned beef, chopped
2 cups cooked potatoes (preferably Yukon Gold), chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped parsley
Directions
- Heat butter in a large skillet (preferably cast iron) on medium heat. Add the onion and cook for a few minutes, until translucent.
- Add potatoes and corned beef.
- Add in the chopped corned beef and potatoes. Spread out evenly over the pan. Increase the heat to high or medium high and press down on the mixture with a metal spatula.
- Cook until browned, then flip.
- Do not stir the potatoes and corned beef but let them brown. If you hear them sizzling, this is good.
- Use a metal spatula to peek underneath and see if they are browning. If nicely browned, use the spatula to flip sections over in the pan so that they brown on the other side. Press down again with the spatula. If there is too much sticking, you can add a little more butter to the pan. Continue to cook in this manner until the potatoes and the corned beef are nicely browned.
- Stir in the parsley. Season with black pepper.
- Remove from the heat and continue to stir in the parsley well. Season with salt if desired.
Sláinte!
Ed’s Roast corned beef hash is best I’ve had in EG….will have to give T’s try, nice to share their recipe.
Ed’s is superb!