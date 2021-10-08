EG Eats: Tio’s Chicken Stew

The days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are falling. Stay warm by cooking up a batch of what might very well be the definition of comfort food, Tio’s Chicken Stew. Owner Ross DiSegna generously shares this recipe from Tio Mateo’s & Greenwich Bay Gourmet in the heart of East Greenwich on 70 Cliff Street.

Tio’s Chicken Stew

Yield: 5 bowls

5 chicken thighs

1 cup of cooked rice

2 russet potatoes skinned and diced medium

1 cup of frozen corn

1 cup of carrots diced small

1 medium sized green zucchini diced small

1 cup of chick peas

1 cup frozen peas

1 tablespoon EVOO

2 tablespoons Garlic minced

3 tablespoons of lime juice

3 white onions diced small

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Cilantro as garnish finely chopped

Wash off the chicken thighs in the sink. Then place them in a medium sauce pan with a pinch of salt and pepper along with 1 tbsp of garlic and a hand full of onions. Add about 3 quarts of water and cook on medium heat until chicken is almost shredded. Water may need to be added throughout this process. Once the chicken is done cooking take off the stove and drain the liquid out and set aside. In another medium sauce pan, add the rest of the EVOO, onions, carrots and garlic. Cook on medium heat until translucent. Then add the chicken stock you set aside from earlier. While you are waiting for the stock to boil finish shredding the chicken. Once the stock boils for about 15 minutes, add the potatoes and cook until al dente. Add the zucchini, chickpeas, peas, lime juice and corn. After about 15 minutes, the potatoes should be cooked all the way through and the zucchini should be al dente. Add the rice and chicken and serve with a hefty amount of cilantro garnish on top. Enjoy!

Note from Tio Mateo’s: we use our adobo marinated chicken for this dish but that recipe is a secret! We also like to add a dollop of Diablo salsa to kick it up a notch.