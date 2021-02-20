EG Eats: Tio Mateo’s Turkey Barley Soup

From Ross DiSegna, owner of Tio Mateo’s/Greenwich Bay Gourmet

This is a great winter dish that is hearty and tasty. I came up with this recipe on a ski strip. It’s healthy and very filling. It helps keep you fueled and warm on the slopes and makes those black diamonds seem like blues! But even if your not hitting the slopes this dish goes great with family in front of the fire right before a card game and watching the snow fall. I hope you enjoy!

Ingredients:

4 cups of onions, diced

4 cups of carrots, diced

3 cups celery, diced

3 tbsp garlic, minced

5 lbs turkey, ground

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp oregano

1/2 tbsp thyme

1/4 cup EVOO

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 gallon chicken stock

1 bag of barley (1 lbs)

Directions:

Sauté the onions, carrots, celery in the extra-virgin olive oil with the garlic until translucent. Add the ground turkey and cook until it turns white. Add all the other ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer for 45 to 60 minutes until the barley is tender. Adjust the seasoning and add more stock if needed. Enjoy!