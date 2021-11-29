EG Eats: TasteBuds Kitchen’s Cranberry Orange Biscotti

This holiday season, TasteBuds Kitchen, a kid’s kitchen by day and BYOB adult kitchen by night conveniently located on the Post Road, recommends serving these tasty Cranberry Orange Biscotti to both friends and family. Chef and Owner, Ann Wiard, loves to bake these holiday-themed treats and include them in coffee and tea gift baskets for an added personal touch.
When the first batch inevitably gets eaten and gifted too quickly, sign the kids up for some classes at TasteBuds so they can make the next round. Holiday baking doesn’t get easier than that!
Cranberry Orange Biscotti
Biscotti Dough
- 1 ¾ C all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- 2 TBSP unsalted butter
- ¾ C sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ C dried cranberries
- ¼ C white chocolate chips
- 1 tsp orange zest
Chocolate Coating
- chocolate chips of choice ½ C
- vegetable oil ½ T
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine flour and baking powder in a small mixing bowl and set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar until well combined. Add in eggs and vanilla. Mix well.
- Slowly add in flour mixture until a stiff dough forms. Fold in dried cranberries, white chocolate, and orange zest.
- Separate dough into two equal pieces and form into flat logs. You may need some extra flour for shaping the dough if your batter is too sticky.
- Place logs on a prepared baking sheet several inches apart and bake 20 minutes or until slightly golden brown, rotating the team halfway through baking.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees.
- Using a serrated bread knife, cut each log at an angle to form individual biscotti. Place cut biscotti back on the baking sheet, cut side down, and bake for 10-12 minutes.
- Remove from the oven. Allow to cool.
- Once biscotti have cooled, melt chocolate chips of choice with vegetable oil using a double boiler or in the microwave in 20-30 second increments, stirring in between. Once melted, remove bowl from heat and dip the bottom of each biscotti in the white chocolate.
- Place chocolate-dipped biscotti on a cooling rack to allow the chocolate to harden. Enjoy!
