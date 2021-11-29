EG Eats: TasteBuds Kitchen’s Cranberry Orange Biscotti

This holiday season, TasteBuds Kitchen, a kid’s kitchen by day and BYOB adult kitchen by night conveniently located on the Post Road, recommends serving these tasty Cranberry Orange Biscotti to both friends and family. Chef and Owner, Ann Wiard, loves to bake these holiday-themed treats and include them in coffee and tea gift baskets for an added personal touch.

When the first batch inevitably gets eaten and gifted too quickly, sign the kids up for some classes at TasteBuds so they can make the next round. Holiday baking doesn’t get easier than that!

Cranberry Orange Biscotti

Biscotti Dough

1 ¾ C all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

2 TBSP unsalted butter

¾ C sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ C dried cranberries

¼ C white chocolate chips

1 tsp orange zest

Chocolate Coating

chocolate chips of choice ½ C

vegetable oil ½ T