EG Eats: Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail

From Nicole at The Savory Grape, this EG Eats is a cocktail recipe starring an ornamental gin from ISCO, Providence's first distillery since Prohibition, is sure to bring a refreshing end to your summer:

“Hi EG News readers! We’re excited to introduce you to one of our favorite summer sippers – our Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail ! It’s reminiscent of a delightful and fruity smoothie. We recommend using as much fresh produce as you can get your hands on. Locally sourced strawberries , homegrown basil, and a fresh lemon squeeze is all you’ll need. We like ours tart, but feel free to throw in as much sugar as you’d like! Enjoy!”

Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail