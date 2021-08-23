EG Eats: Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail

From Nicole at The Savory Grape, this EG Eats is a cocktail recipe starring an ornamental gin from ISCO, Providence’s first distillery since Prohibition, is sure to bring a refreshing end to your summer:
“Hi EG News readers! We’re excited to introduce you to one of our favorite summer sippers – our Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail! It’s reminiscent of a delightful and fruity smoothie. We recommend using as much fresh produce as you can get your hands on. Locally sourced strawberries, homegrown basil, and a fresh lemon squeeze is all you’ll need. We like ours tart, but feel free to throw in as much sugar as you’d like! Enjoy!”

Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz strawberries sliced
  • 1-2 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 oz freshly squeezed lemon
  • 2-3 basil leaves
  • 1 1/2 oz ISCO gin 
  • 2 oz club soda (we recommend Source brand)

Instructions:

  1. Combine strawberries, sugar, and lemon and place in the blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. In a wine glass, gently muddle 2-3 basil leaves.
  3. Fill the glass with ice.
  4. Pour in the strawberry mixture and gin. Stir well and top with club soda.
  5. Garnish with more basil and sliced strawberries.

