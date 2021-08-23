EG Eats: Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail

From Nicole at The Savory Grape, this EG Eats is a cocktail recipe starring an ornamental gin from ISCO, Providence’s first distillery since Prohibition, is sure to bring a refreshing end to your summer:
“Hi EG News readers! We’re excited to introduce you to one of our favorite summer sippers – our Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail! It’s reminiscent of a delightful and fruity smoothie. We recommend using as much fresh produce as you can get your hands on. Locally sourced strawberries, homegrown basil, and a fresh lemon squeeze is all you’ll need. We like ours tart, but feel free to throw in as much sugar as you’d like! Enjoy!”
Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 4 oz strawberries sliced
- 1-2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 oz freshly squeezed lemon
- 2-3 basil leaves
- 1 1/2 oz ISCO gin
- 2 oz club soda (we recommend Source brand)
Instructions:
- Combine strawberries, sugar, and lemon and place in the blender. Blend until smooth.
- In a wine glass, gently muddle 2-3 basil leaves.
- Fill the glass with ice.
- Pour in the strawberry mixture and gin. Stir well and top with club soda.
- Garnish with more basil and sliced strawberries.
0 Comments