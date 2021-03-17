EG Eats: Savory Grape’s Guinness-Braised Steak Tips

Saint Patrick’s Day is upon us so we were inspired to create our own recipe incorporating Guinness beer. These braised steak tips are the perfect transitional meal to enjoy between winter and spring months. They have just the right amount of spice, and a beautiful, savory warmth that will make them your new favorite comfort food! Perfect for seasoned chefs or beginners – it’s a one pot dish that takes about an hour to prepare. We recommend pairing it with a bold, Irish whiskey, a dark and brooding red wine, or a glass of Guinness. Enjoy!

Ingredients

2 pounds steak tips or short rib

1 heavy drizzle olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 packet taco seasoning

1 16 ounce can guinness beer

1/2 medium yellow onion

2 tablespoons minced garlic

32 ounces beef stock

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 can black beans

sour cream (garnish)

red onion (garnish)

jalapeno (garnish)

Instructions

Add olive oil and steak into a large pot on medium heat. Season with herbs and and sear for about 5-10 minutes. While steak is still rare, and just beginning to really brown, add in taco seasoning and stir! Pour in Guinness beer and allow it to simmer and reduce for 10 minutes. Once the liquid reduces by about 1/3, toss in onion and garlic. Pour in beef stock, stir, and cook uncovered on medium heat for about 45 minutes – allowing it to thicken! Once it’s thickened, add in tomato paste and black beans. Stir, stir, stir! Plate, and top with sour cream, red onion, and jalapeno. Enjoy!

