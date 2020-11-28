EG Eats: Salmon En Papillote

Looking for something that looks fancy but is a step away from butter-infused holiday fare? Enjoy this delicious Salmon en Papillote, which includes fresh salmon, veggies and a little white wine steamed in parchment! Papillote means “in parchment” and it is a great trick for healthy cooking that includes a lot of flavor in your recipes! Taste Buds Kitchen owner Ann Wiard promises, it’s easier than it looks. “This is one of the most tender and flavorful ways that we’ve found to cook fresh fish,” she said.

Salmon En Papillote

Prep Time: 15 minutes

ook Time: 10-15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

16 oz salmon, cut into 4 oz pieces

1/2 zucchini, peeled into ribbons

1/2 carrot, peeled into ribbons

8 cherry tomatoes, cut in quarters

1/4 C minced shallots

1 T minced garlic

1 T chopped fresh parsley

1 T fresh thyme

2 T unsalted butter

1/2 lemon, sliced

1/4 C white wine (chardonnay)

pinch salt

pinch pepper

Instructions

1 Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut parchment paper into a heart shape large enough to hold all ingredients. Fold in half so you see a line down the middle of the heart.

2 Place zucchini ribbons, carrot ribbons, cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, parsley, and thyme in the the middle of parchment heart to the side of the halfway mark in the parchment paper, so that it can be folded over evenly. Gently place salmon on top of veggies and herbs. Place 1 teaspoon of butter and a slice of lemon on top of each salmon filet. Then slowly drizzle 1 tablespoon of wine over each salmon. Season with salt and pepper. together when pinched. If necessary, add more water. Do not over mix.

3 To seal the parchment, start at the top of the heart right at the edge and make a small earmark to fold it in. Overlapping the first fold, make another earmark and fold in. Continue all the way around to the bottom of the heart and lock it into place with the last fold by folding it under the parchment heart.

4 Bake parchment packages for 10 minutes until fish is cooked through. Thicker pieces may require more time. Let rest for 5 minutes before opening. Serve and enjoy!