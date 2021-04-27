EG Eats: Raw Bob’s Spring Smoothie Favorite

From Raw Bob’s: “The Certain Shade of Green has been on our menu board for years, and for good reason. This popular smoothie is the perfect blend of sweet and smooth, packed with Vitamin C, Calcium, and healthy fats.”

Recipe

1 orange – peeled and quartered

1 half lime – peeled

handful of greens of choice (spinach is our favorite addition!)

1/4 ripe avocado

1 fresh basil leaf

1/2 cup frozen mango

1. Place all ingredients to a blender, placing fresh ingredients at the bottom and frozen mango on top.

2. Add 1/4 cup of water to get all ingredients blending.

3. Blend until smooth (i.e. chunks of leafy greens and frozen mango have been broken down and smooth consistency is visible).