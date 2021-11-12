EG Eats: Persephone Latte Syrup from The Nook

The Nook, a metropolitan-inspired coffeehouse that brings Main Street some good Coffee and a sense of Community, all with a dash of Cozy — the three C’s, as they call it. As one of the only purveyors of draft kombucha on tap in the Ocean State, The Nook has a special knack for knowing what customers want before they know they even need it. Along those lines, Shannon Vincellete shares with EG News readers their Persephone Latte Syrup recipe, perfect for those wanting a bit extra in their cup this season.

PERSEPHONE LATTE SYRUP

yields approx. 4 Cups

INGREDIENTS

3 C sugar

3 C water

2 TBS whole green cardamom pods

3 tsp vanilla extract

2 TBS pomegranate molasses

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Lower heat to let ingredients simmer for 15 minutes, then strain.

Note: The Nook recommends using about 1 TBS per latte, and to keep leftover syrup refrigerated for up to two weeks.