EG Eats: KNEAD’s Chocolate & Banana Scones

Photo by Patrick Moran

This installment of EG Eats is brought to us by the artisan doughnut experts at KNEAD Doughnuts on. It’s easy to fill up a box online or in-person at their charming 333 Main Street location. The menu changes seasonally but always includes vegan and flour-less varieties so no one has to go without.

“Banana and chocolate, one of the most quintessential breakfast combinations known to man. The great Elvis Presley was notorious for his love for the banana chocolate chip flavor combo in the form of pancakes and honestly we can’t blame him. The team here at KNEAD Doughnuts would like to share our recipe for banana chocolate chip scones that can be made at home. These are perfect to make in big batches and freeze them to bake whenever the urge strikes.”