EG Eats: KNEAD’s Chocolate & Banana Scones

Photo by Patrick Moran
This installment of EG Eats is brought to us by the artisan doughnut experts at KNEAD Doughnuts on. It’s easy to fill up a box online or in-person at their charming 333 Main Street location. The menu changes seasonally but always includes vegan and flour-less varieties so no one has to go without.
“Banana and chocolate, one of the most quintessential breakfast combinations known to man. The great Elvis Presley was notorious for his love for the banana chocolate chip flavor combo in the form of pancakes and honestly we can’t blame him. The team here at KNEAD Doughnuts would like to share our recipe for banana chocolate chip scones that can be made at home. These are perfect to make in big batches and freeze them to bake whenever the urge strikes.”
Supplies
- Ruler
- Rolling pin or wine bottle
- Food processor
Ingredients
- 4 ¾ cup all purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons Kosher salt
- ⅔ c granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoon
- ½ pound of unsalted butter, cut into 1” cubes
- 1 cup chocolate chips (you can substitute a mix of peanut butter chips and chocolate chips – experiment!)
- 1 cup mashed ripe bananas
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Recipe
- Mix all of your dry ingredients together in a bowl
- Place your dry ingredients and cubed butter into a food processor and pulse until the butter are little pea sized pieces
- Add the mashed banana, heavy cream and vanilla extract together and mix with a whisk until well combined
- With a large bowl, combine both the wet and dry ingredients and work until all liquid has been absorbed. There may be some crumbly dough pieces, but that’s okay
- On a floured surface, dump the mixture onto the table and press together, using a rolling pin roll the dough out until the dough is 1¾” to 2” thick
- Using the ruler, cut 2”x2” square pieces and place on a baking sheet
- Set your oven to 350F
- Place the scones about 3 inches apart on the baking sheet, and brush with heavy cream
- Bake for 25 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through the bake
- Allow to cool & enjoy!
