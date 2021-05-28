EG Eats: KNEAD’s Chocolate & Banana Scones

by | May 27, 2021

Photo by Patrick Moran

This installment of EG Eats is brought to us by the artisan doughnut experts at KNEAD Doughnuts on. It’s easy to fill up a box online or in-person at their charming 333 Main Street location. The menu changes seasonally but always includes vegan and flour-less varieties so no one has to go without.

“Banana and chocolate, one of the most quintessential breakfast combinations known to man. The great Elvis Presley was notorious for his love for the banana chocolate chip flavor combo in the form of pancakes and honestly we can’t blame him. The team here at KNEAD Doughnuts would like to share our recipe for banana chocolate chip scones that can be made at home. These are perfect to make in big batches and freeze them to bake whenever the urge strikes.”

Supplies

  • Ruler
  • Rolling pin or wine bottle
  • Food processor

Ingredients

  • 4 ¾ cup all purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons Kosher salt
  • ⅔ c granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoon
  • ½ pound of unsalted butter, cut into 1” cubes
  • 1 cup chocolate chips (you can substitute a mix of peanut butter chips and chocolate chips – experiment!)
  • 1 cup mashed ripe bananas
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Recipe

  1. Mix all of your dry ingredients together in a bowl
  2. Place your dry ingredients and cubed butter into a food processor and pulse until the butter are little pea sized pieces
  3. Add the mashed banana, heavy cream and vanilla extract together and mix with a whisk until well combined
  4. With a large bowl, combine both the wet and dry ingredients and work until all liquid has been absorbed. There may be some crumbly dough pieces, but that’s okay
  5. On a floured surface, dump the mixture onto the table and press together, using a rolling pin roll the dough out until the dough is 1¾” to 2” thick
  6. Using the ruler, cut 2”x2” square pieces and place on a baking sheet
  7. Set your oven to 350F
  8. Place the scones about 3 inches apart on the baking sheet, and brush with heavy cream
  9. Bake for 25 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through the bake
  10. Allow to cool & enjoy!

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS