EG Eats: Finn’s Hot & Dirty Martini

Hot & Dirty Martini
This week’s installment of EG Eats is hails from Connor Finn, of Finn’s Harborside, a year-round local favorite on 38 Water Street:
“This martini is the perfect match for any dirty martini lover who likes a little spice in their life. This cocktail is featured on our Martini Monday menu where we proudly present live music, $5 martini’s, and happy hour specials every Monday from 3- 8 PM!”
Recipe:
- 2 fl oz Vodka
- 0.5 fl oz Olive Juice
- 0.5 fl oz Pepperoncini Juice
1. Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker tin with ice.
2. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. This cocktail can be served straight up or over ice.
3. Garnish with a pepperoncini pepper and a green olive.
0 Comments