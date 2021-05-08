EG Eats: Finn’s Hot & Dirty Martini

by | May 7, 2021

Hot & Dirty Martini

This week’s installment of EG Eats is hails from Connor Finn, of Finn’s Harborside, a year-round local favorite on 38 Water Street:

“This martini is the perfect match for any dirty martini lover who likes a little spice in their life. This cocktail is featured on our Martini Monday menu where we proudly present live music, $5 martini’s, and happy hour specials every Monday from 3- 8 PM!”

Recipe:

  • 2 fl oz Vodka
  • 0.5 fl oz Olive Juice
  • 0.5 fl oz Pepperoncini Juice

1. Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker tin with ice.

2. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. This cocktail can be served straight up or over ice.

3. Garnish with a pepperoncini pepper and a green olive.

