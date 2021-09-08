EG Eats: Cheesy Carrot Biscuits from Taste Buds Kitchen

From Ann Wiard, kitchen owner of EG’s Taste Buds Kitchen, we have a recipe that’s not only a favorite of hers, but was much loved by this year’s summer campers too! These Cheesy Carrot Biscuits are “great when you have a house guest and are making a big breakfast.”
Cheesy Carrot Biscuits
Makes 12, approximately 4″ triangle biscuits.
Ingredients:
- 1 C milk*
- 1 1/2 T vinegar*
- 2 C all-purpose flour
- 1 T baking powder
- 1 t salt
- 1 T sugar
- 1/2 C unsalted butter, cold
- 5 oz cheddar cheese, shredded
- 3 oz carrots, shredded
- 1 egg
- 2 T water
- whole leaf parsley with long stems
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, make the buttermilk. Add white vinegar to milk. Stir to combine and let stand for 5 minutes. The mixture will begin to curdle.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal (butter looks like pea sized balls). Stir in grated cheddar cheese and carrots until incorporated. Gradually stir in buttermilk until dough pulls away from sides of the bowl.
- Turn dough onto a floured surface, and knead 5-10 times. Form dough into one large round circle and cut into approximately 3” wedges. Form each wedge into a carrot shape. Repeat until all dough is used, working quickly to ensure butter does not melt in dough. Brush off the excess flour, and place biscuits onto prepared baking sheet.
- For the egg wash, whisk together egg and water in a small bowl. For a shiny golden brown finish, brush biscuits with egg wash. Then place parsley sprigs on top of each biscuit to resemble a “carrot top”. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Enjoy plain or with butter!
TBK TIP: *Milk and white vinegar combined makes buttermilk. Use 1 cup buttermilk if already pre-made.
