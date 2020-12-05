EG Eats: Butternut Squash Risotto 

Dec 4, 2020

This butternut squash risotto is a great side dish I use at least once throughout the holidays. It’s super easy to make and is very yummy. Everyone always enjoys it! An old friend taught me how to make this several years ago and I can’t stop making it! I love that it incorporates a favorite fall vegetable and has a large amount of parmesan cheese in it! Once you make this side dish for your family or friends, just be prepared to make it every year!
  • 2 cups of white onions, diced
  • 3 cups of risotto
  • 2 ½ quarts of chicken stock
  • ½ cup of white wine
  • 2 cups Parmesan cheese
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
  • ½ of a butternut squash, diced and roasted with EVOO & salt & pepper

In a heavy-bottom pot, melt the onions slowly in EVOO. When translucent, add the risotto and stir constantly for 2-3 minutes to slightly toast the rice. Add the wine and cook for 2 minutes to remove the alcohol. Add 2 qt of stock along with a bit of salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook slowly, stirring frequently until all the water is absorbed. Taste the rice – if it is still under done, add the rest of the stock and allow it to absorb. Add the parmesan and adjust the seasoning. Add butternut squash at this point and mix well. Enjoy!

 

