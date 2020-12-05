EG Eats: Butternut Squash Risotto 

- 2 cups of white onions, diced
- 3 cups of risotto
- 2 ½ quarts of chicken stock
- ½ cup of white wine
- 2 cups Parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
- ½ of a butternut squash, diced and roasted with EVOO & salt & pepper
In a heavy-bottom pot, melt the onions slowly in EVOO. When translucent, add the risotto and stir constantly for 2-3 minutes to slightly toast the rice. Add the wine and cook for 2 minutes to remove the alcohol. Add 2 qt of stock along with a bit of salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook slowly, stirring frequently until all the water is absorbed. Taste the rice – if it is still under done, add the rest of the stock and allow it to absorb. Add the parmesan and adjust the seasoning. Add butternut squash at this point and mix well. Enjoy!
