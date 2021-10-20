EG Eats: Bourbon & Cider Hot Toddy from The Savory Grape

October means it’s officially sweater weather! In addition to picking pumpkins and decorating for spooky season, The Savory Grape is swapping out light, summery cocktails for some bold, warming spirits. One of their favorites? A Hot Toddy! “We put a little bit of a twist on this classic by using fresh apple cider from our friend’s at Jaswell Farms in Smithfield. It’s the perfect complement to a night by the fire!”

Ingredients:

2 ounces Bourbon (we used Koval for it’s delicious flavors of mango, vanilla, and caramel)

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 apple slice, sliced thin for garnish

1 cinnamon stick, for steeping and garnish

1 cup Fresh and local apple cider

Recipe:

Bring the apple cider to a boil in a small sauce pan, tea kettle, or microwave.

Remove from heat and pour into a mug, along with the bourbon, honey, lemon juice and cinnamon stick.

Let the cocktail stand for 5 minutes, then stir with the cinnamon stick and serve with the apple slice as a garnish.

For more fall cocktail inspiration, and a step-by-step video for this recipe, visit: https://thesavorygrape.com/recipes/koval-spirits-cocktails/