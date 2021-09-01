EG Eats: Black Bean Summer Salad

Summer is the perfect time for a refreshing dish that’s not only delicious, but quick, and simple to throw together as well! From Ross DiSegna, owner of Tio Mateo’s and Greenwich Bay Gourmet, we bring you their mouthwatering Black Bean Summer Salad.
Tio Mateo’s and Greenwich Bay Gourmet Black Bean Summer Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups corn kernels fresh, frozen or canned
- 1/4 cup red onion minced
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 1 avocado peeled, pit removed and diced
- 1 jalapeno ribs and seeds removed, then minced
- 1/3 cup cilantro leaves chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the black beans, corn, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado and jalapeno in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, honey, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the beans and vegetables and toss gently to coat. Serve.
