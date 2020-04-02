EG COVID-19 Updates: Firefighters Test Negative; Fields & Park Use Clarified

EG Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude said Wednesday the two firefighters quarantined since last week have been cleared to return to work. In addition, COVID-19 tests on two other firefighters came back negative.

The first two firefighters had been exposed after responding to a car accident in North Kingstown where one of the people involved was a woman who was supposed to be in self-quarantine. The firefighters went out on quarantine after the incident but the woman was never tested for the coronavirus. The department’s doctor cleared them to return to work Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two other firefighters had gone out on quarantine and had gotten tested for COVID-19 after treating and transporting a person who did test positive for the virus. Both firefighters had been self monitoring but then developed symptoms. One of the tests came back negative Tuesday; the second test came back Wednesday. Those firefighters could return to work once any illness symptoms abated.

Firefighters in several cities and towns in Rhode Island have either tested positive for COVID-19 or had to go out on quarantine because of exposure to the virus.

