EG Cleans Up, Part 1

Above: A crowd showed up to get bags and marching (cleaning) instructions May 7 at Academy Field. Submitted photo.

East Greenwich may not have made a big deal out of Earth Day (4/22) this year, but it’s working to make up for that in May. First there was the cleanup around the Hill & Harbor last Saturday (in the windy chill!) and this Saturday (5/14) is a town-wide cleanup, with two starting locations – Academy Field and Frenchtown School – at 10 a.m.

This Saturday’s cleanup is a collaboration with the town, the Hill & Harbor Neighborhood Association, and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. Meet at Academy Field or Frenchtown School at 10 to grab a bag, gloves and direction on what route you’ll be heading out to. After the clean up, participants are invited to return to Academy Field at noon to celebrate with hot dogs and refreshments.

Registration for this Saturday’s cleanup is suggested, please visit EGRecreation.recdesk.com or call 401-886-8626 Ext. 2 for more information.