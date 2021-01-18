EG Calendar: MLK Walk, Elder John Gorton, School Committee

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Monday, Jan. 18

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

We are all familiar with MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and rightly so. But if you are ready to delve deeper into the works of Martin Luther King Jr., may we recommend his Letter from a Birmingham Jail.

Walking Together



A walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., organized by Bob Houghtaling. The plan is to set off at 10:30 a.m. from the parking lot at St. Luke’s Church for a one-mile walk with masks and social distancing. “In the spirit of MLK, let’s find more things that bring us together,” Houghtaling writes.

EG Historic Preservation Society Virtual Meeting

Join members and friends of the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society for “Beloved Elder John Gorton,” who led the East Greenwich Baptist church for 39 years, from 1753 to his death in 1792. Speaker Cherry Fletcher Bamberg will describe details of life in 18th century East Greenwich as recorded in the diaries of this beloved church leader. His thoughts about his congregants, both the pious and the indifferent, their baptisms, weddings and funerals were part of his daily life and his notes reveal a church minister devoted to his flock. Cherry Fletcher Bamberg is editor of Rhode Island Roots, the journal of the R.I. Genealogical Society, a native of Newport, a historian and a dynamic speaker. This free one-hour program will be given via Zoom, but you need to register (go to info@eghps.org). It begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

School Committee Meeting

The School Committee will discuss and possibly act on extending post-retirement benefits to non-union administrative employees. It will also approve members of the strategic plan steering committee. Supt. Meyers will report on COVID-19 and the resumption of in-person school and the panel will hold a discussion about quarantine guidelines relating to out-of-state travel. The meeting, on Zoom, begins at 7 p.m. Here’s the agenda, with Zoom link: School Committee Agenda 1/19/21.

Also …

NK Community Chorus Virtual Spring Season

The North Kingstown Community Chorus and Youth Chorus announce the start of their spring virtual season to continue the music and friendship. There will be online rehearsals and virtual choir performances. New and returning members are welcome to join this unique and innovative approach to choral singing. The youth chorus is for children in grades 3-8, and rehearsals will include voice training, music fundamentals, and musical preparation for virtual choir recordings. Both choruses will begin Feb. 2. For more information about both choruses contact Heather Skidds at (401) 573-7564 or nkcommunitychorus@gmail.com.